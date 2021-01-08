Man wanted in connection to Monterey child sex crime case arrested in Florida

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) A Monterey man has been arrested in Florida in connection to a child sex crime investigation.

The investigation into a case that happened at 1101 Airport Road in Monterey began on Dec. 24, 2020, and three female victims were identified. Del Rey Oaks police said the victims were between the ages of 9 and 12 years old.

When the case was submitted to the Monterey County District Attorney's Office to file charges, an arrest warrant was issued for 68-year-old Miodrag Vuletic.

Police said they found Vuletic in Jacksonville, FL, where he was arrested Thursday morning with the help of the U.S. Marshal's Office. He is being held in the Jacksonville County Jail until he can be returned to Monterey County.

Police believe there may be other victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 831-375-8525 or email Det. Kris Moore at kmoore@delreyoaks.org.