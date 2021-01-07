Seaside Police Department warns residents that vehicle burglaries and theft are on the rise

News

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) The Seaside Police Department has seen an increase in vehicle burglaries and thefts from vehicles in areas of the Seaside Community.

Officials are warning residents that these crimes of opportunity can occur at all times of day and night. Items taken from vehicles include personal belongings, such as purses, money, personal documents, laptops and other electronic devices.

Officials say that thieves lately are targeting construction and gardening work vehicles. These vehicles usually contain many expensive tools and equipment have been taken from inside the vehicles, locked tool boxes and the bed of vehicles.

In an effort to combat this problem, officers suggest residents to implement the following preventative measures:

Lock your vehicles

Park in well-lit areas

Leave exterior lights on

Remove valuables from plain view

Unload any valuable tools from your vehicle

Park in the garage or driveway when feasible

If you see suspicious activity, report it immediately at (831) 394-6811.