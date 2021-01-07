Central Coast dental professionals gearing up to administer COVID vaccines

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Per state authorization, dental professional across the Central Coast will soon be able to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to residents.

This comes as vaccinations in the state and across the country failed to meet end of the year goals set by Operation Warp Speed administrators.

