today at 11:53 am
Published 11:37 am

Central Coast dental professionals gearing up to administer COVID vaccines

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Per state authorization, dental professional across the Central Coast will soon be able to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to residents.

This comes as vaccinations in the state and across the country failed to meet end of the year goals set by Operation Warp Speed administrators.

KION's Josh Kristianto will have more from the Monterey Bay Dental Society about how soon vaccinations could be given by dentists and how many are willing to volunteer tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.

