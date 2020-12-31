Residents and staff at Santa Cruz Co. nursing home get vaccine

News

LIVE OAK, Calif. (KION)

2021 is already looking hopeful for staff and residents at Dominican Oaks in Santa Cruz County.

More than 200 residents and staff received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The retirement community and senior care facility will administer the second dose of the Moderna vaccine in 28 days.

"It was just a slight prick, that's all. I mean it was a piece of cake. I would urge everybody to take the vaccine, not only for their sake, but for everybody else's sake," said Mary Margaret Hogan, who is 94 years old, and has been a Dominican Oaks resident for five years.

A worker of 18 years adds:

"I'm so happy to get the vaccine. Hopefully, this vaccine will provide protection for everyone and be effective for all of us," said Marcela Castillo.