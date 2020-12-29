PPE litter presenting dangers for wildlife

News

CENTRAL COAST, Calif.--(KION) A Santa Cruz-based marine conservation non-profit is finding more masks and personal protective equipment, also known as PPE, littered in and around beaches.

Save Our Shores tells KION they are concerned animals might consume the PPE in a similar way to plastic bags, which could be dangerous.

The big problem areas are parking lots, streets leading up to beach access points and in the sand on beaches.

KION's Elisha Machado will have a report with more on how PPE litter can be harmful to wildlife and ways you can help reduce your impact on KION News at 5 and 6 p.m.