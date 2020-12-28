Community rallies around Chualar auto shop lost in a fire

News

CHUALAR, Calif. (KION)

The owner of Alcala's Machine Shop in Chualar is trying to piece together the future of his business after it was burned down in a fire Christmas Day.

On Monday, local residents and business owners came by to see what was left of the shop and expressed support for the owner and workers.

The owner's son, Alfonso Alcala, says the business was a big piece of his childhood and a staple in the community for 29 years.

“This is a place where I grew up, a place for the community and it’s gone," says Alcala.

Alcala is now asking for community support.

Link to the shop's GoFundMe at:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/alcalas-machine-shop-alfonso?utm_medium=email&utm_source=product&utm_campaign=p_email%2B4803-donation-alert-v5

More tonight at 10 and 11 p.m.