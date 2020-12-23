Santa Cruz dog owner issues warning to others after dog gets into Christmas gift

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION)--One dog owner in Santa Cruz is urging pet owners to make sure there isn't wrapped food underneath their Christmas trees, as she experienced a scary scenario.

Amanda Duvall's family sent prewrapped Christmas gifts, including 1 pound of assorted chocolate, that Amanda was not aware was inside.

But when the family was gone, their dog Diamond sniffed out the box, and ate every piece.

When the family got home, they saw what happened and rushed Diamond to the emergency veterinarian, where she was treated and kept overnight.

Diamond remained stable and the family was able to take her home the next day.

Duvall says it's been 5 days and Diamond's body is still trying to adjust back to normal, but she's okay.

Duvall wants to remind pet owners to ask whoever sends prewrapped gifts if there is food (especially chocolate) inside to avoid an incident like this.