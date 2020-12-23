Community Fund for Carmel Valley grants thousands of dollars to Carmel Fire victims

News

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. (KION) The Carmel Fire destroyed 73 structures and damaged seven others when it burned through the Carmel Valley area earlier this year, and the Community Fund for Carmel Valley is granting $135,000 to help the victims recover from the damage.

The money will go to 21 area families affected by the fire.

“Many families that applied lost everything and were underinsured, leaving the ability to rebuild up in the air,” said Mackenzie Little, the Philanthropic Services Officer at the Community Foundation for Monterey County.

The Community Fund for Carmel Valley is an affiliate fund of the Community Foundation for Monterey County, and its advisors provide oversight, raise funds, define priorities and award grants.

The Community Foundation for Monterey County said 300 donors gave to the fund for Carmel Fire relief. They worked with the Community Emergency Response Volunteers of the Monterey Peninsula to distribute the funds.