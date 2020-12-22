Police search for suspects in robbery at Marina 7-Eleven

News

MARINA, Calif. (KION) The Marina Police Department is looking for two people wanted in connection to a robbery at a Marina convenience store.

Police said that there was a strong armed robbery at the 7-Eleven on Beach Road at around 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 18. A Hispanic man and woman stole a cash register till and a 12-pack of Modelo beer, according to police.

Both people were seen running away before getting into a dark-colored SUV that may be a Suzuki XL 7.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Peliova at cpeliova@cityofmarina.org.