Cooler Tuesday forecast

News

Air Quality Report (As of 8:20 am)

Good to moderate for all reporting areas.



Weather Story:

High pressure will weaken out of the weekend and allow a weather system to slip by on Tuesday. Temperatures will remain seasonable in the meantime. The Tuesday system may produce some very light rain, but major impacts are not expected. The weather then will remain tranquil into the holiday. However, the pattern will become more active starting Friday with rain possible heading into the weekend.



Tuesday: Partly cloudy with some coastal drizzle possible. Cooler, with highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.



Extended: Expect a brief warming trend Wednesday/Thursday under mostly sunny skies. Lows will be chilly but highs mild for this time of year. A weather system will bring the chance of rain on Friday (Christmas) and perhaps a second system on Sunday.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 59ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 35ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 28th – January 3rd calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Moderate drought for our entire viewing area.