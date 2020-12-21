Salinas Police: Man rams vehicle into apartment after fight with wife

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A man has been arrested on domestic violence and driving under the influence charges after police said he drove into an apartment.

Police responded to a report of the crash in the 2000 block of Santa Rita and contacted the driver, identified as 24-year-old Fabian Dejesus, who they believe was under the influence.

Witnesses told officers that Dejesus had fought with his wife and tried to stab her with a knife. She ran from the house to a family member's apartment, and that is when they said Dejesus got into the vehicle and crashed into the apartment where his wife and children were hiding.

Police said nobody was injured by the crash.