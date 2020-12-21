Crews respond to fire near Salinas River

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said it is with firefighters at the scene of a fire by the Salinas River near Highway 101 and Hobson.

No structures are threatened, according to the agency, and Cal Fire and other agencies have responded. The Sheriff's Office said firefighters are getting it under control.

The cause has not been confirmed, but the Sheriff's Office said the fire may have been started by agricultural equipment.