Holiday pop up shops hit Salinas neighborhoods to keep business afloat

SALINAS, Calif. (KION)

Local shops and vendors are bringing the holiday gift shopping experience right to the neighborhood in Salinas.

On Saturday, seventeen local shops and vendors gathered on Adams Street to host a pop up shop event for neighbors and local community members.

Neighbors and families came out to purchase items like jewelry, clothing, trinkets and meals.

One of the organizers says she and the other vendors resorted to Instagram and Facebook throughout the ongoing pandemic to keep sales going.

Together, they came up with the idea to bring products straight to the community while keep their businesss afloat.

"It’s something that the vendors are in need of doing just because of this whole COVID thing, they’re interacting with each other and letting us know where there’s space for pop ups and what locations to go to," says Marissa Medrano.

The vendors say these pop events will help them get a much needed financial boost and are planning on having more events.