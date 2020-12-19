Families demand the release of inmates amid COVID-19 outbreak at Soledad Correctional Training Facility

News

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION)

On Saturday, families and friends gathered outside the Correctional Training Facility (CTF) in Soledad to hold a demonstration, demanding better healthcare for inmates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports show more than 700 inmates and 60 employees have tested positive for the virus at CTF.

Families say a more practical solution would be for the inmates to be released.

“They should be released on home confinements with certain protocols and precautions that need to be in place," says demonstrator Alice Davis.

More tonight at 10 p.m.