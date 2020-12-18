Here are the major road closures for Monterey County this Christmas week

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION)-- Here are the major scheduled road and lane closures for Monterey County from Sunday, December 20th through Saturday, December 27th. Officials ask that the public keeps in mind construction work is weather-dependent.

Highway 1: Kirk Creek Bridge – South end of Limekiln Creek Bridge: Dec. 21 – Dec. 23

One-way traffic controls will be in place along northbound and southbound Highway 1 from Kirk Creek Bridge to the south end of Limekiln Creek Bridge for guardrail repair work from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Highway 1: Torre Canyon Bridge – Molera Park Entr/Coast Road: Dec. 21 – Dec. 23

One-way traffic controls will be in place along northbound and southbound Highway 1 from the Molera Park Entrance/Coast Road to Torre Canyon Bridge for road work from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Highway 1: Molera Park Entr/Coast Road – Carmel Valley Road: Dec. 21 – Dec. 23

One-way traffic controls will be in place in the along northbound and southbound Highway 1 between Carmel Valley Road and Molera Park Entrance/Coast Road for guardrail work from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Highway 1: Valley Way – Stewart Place/Flanders Drive: Dec. 21 – Dec. 22

One lane closure will occur along southbound Highway 1 from Valley Way to Stewart Place/Flanders Drive for tree work 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Message and directional signs, as well, as CHP will be in place to guide and assist motorists. Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Highway 1: Stewart Place/Flanders Drive – Ocean Avenue: December 22

One lane closure will occur along southbound Highway 1 from Stewart Place/Flanders Drive to Ocean Avenue for tree work 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Highway 68: Laguna Place – Corral De Tierra Road : Dec. 21 – Dec. 22

One-way traffic controls will be in place along eastbound Highway 68 from Laguna Place to Corral De Tierra Road for utility work from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Highway 101: San Benito County Line – Boronda Road: Dec. 21 – Dec. 23

There will be one moving lane closure along southbound Highway 101 from the San Benito County Line to Boronda Road sweeping operation work from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Highway 101: Route 183 (North Main Street): Dec. 22 – Dec. 24

There will be full closure of the off ramp at northbound Highway 101 and Route 183 (North Main Street) for utility work from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Highway 101: East Market Street – Little Bear Creek Bridge, Salinas: Long-Term

Nighttime lane closures (including median and shoulders) will occur along northbound and southbound Highway 101, between East Market Street and Little Bear Creek Bridge in Salinas for paving work on the roadway and ramps from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Crews will be working in the evenings Sunday – Thursday.

Highway 101: Jolon Road (Bradley): Dec. 21 – Dec. 23

There will be one lane closure along northbound and southbound Highway 101 at Jolon Road in Bradley for emergency repair work from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Highway 101: Lockwood/San Lucas Road: Dec. 21 – Dec. 24

There will be full closure of the on and off ramps on northbound & southbound Highway 101 at Lockwood/San Lucas Road for excavation work Monday – Wednesday. The on and off ramps will be closed from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Highway 101: Wild Horse Road – First Street, King City: Dec. 21 – Dec. 24

There will be one lane closure along northbound and southbound Highway 101, as well as full closure of the on/off ramps of the highway from Wild Horse Road to First Street Road in King City for striping and other miscellaneous work from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Wednesday. The lane closure will occur from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Highway 101: First Street – Jolon Road (southbound), King City: Dec. 21 – Dec. 24

There will be one lane closure along southbound Highway 101 from First Street to Jolon Road in King City for grinding operation work from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday -Wednesday. Work will occur from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Highway 101: First Street – Jolon Road (northbound), King City: Dec. 2 – Spring 2021

There will be one lane closure along northbound Highway 101 from First Street to Jolon Road in King City for excavation work from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Highway 101: Layous – First Street, King City: Long-Term Closure

There will be one lane closure along northbound and southbound Highway 101 from Layous to First Street in King City for pavement work from 9:30 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Highway 183: Highway 101 – Casentini Street : Dec. 22 – Dec. 23

There will be one lane closure along southbound Highway 183 between Highway 101 and Casentini Street for utility work from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Old Stage Road: Gabilan Creek Bridge: Long-Term

Lane closures will occur along Old Stage Road for repair work on the Gabilan Creek Bridge, located approximately 1.25 miles northeast of Crazy Horse Canyon and Old Stage Road intersection from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. During construction, motorist should anticipate lane closure traffic controls and delays of no more than 15 minutes, with one lane always open.

Bardin Road/Alisal Road: Cross Avenue – Dennis Avenue: December 21 – December 24

Intermittent construction work will continue along Bardin Rd/Alisal Rd for water utilities work from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Traffic control will be in place on Bardin/Alisal Road between Toro Avenue, Dennis Avenue, Countryside Drive, Afton Road, Argentine Drive, and Sycamore Avenue.

Motorists are advised that there may be single lane traffic flow and traffic controls in place at times in either direction as needed along portions of Bardin Road/Alisal Road and adjacent roadways.