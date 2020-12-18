Gov. Newsom’s 12/18 update on Coronavirus in California

News

Governor Gavin Newsom opened up his weekly conference with talking about the efficacy and safety of vaccines that have been administered so far across California.

327,600 doses was the original commitment from Pfizer and doses continue to come in. Last night, Pfizer said it is hoping to send an additional 393,000 doses starting next week.

The state anxiously awaits the approval of Moderna's vaccine.

Currently there is a 11.8% positivity rate in California, it was 7.6% a couple of weeks ago. There has been a 70% increase in hospitalizations over the last 14 days and a 58% increase in ICUs the last 14 days.

Newsom says the state recognizes they need to work closely with disadvantaged communities as they continue to work toward the public accessing the vaccine.

The state will be providing PSAs in 13 different languages to start connecting with community.

"There's light at the end of the tunnel, but we're still in the tunnel," says Newsom.

Newsom also touched on the changes to nurse-patient ratios. He says this is temporary, and the state is looking at getting additional staff contracted. There are outstanding requests to DOD and HHS.

The Governor remined the public we lost 142 people to COVID related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to those that were reported.

This article is being updated in real time.