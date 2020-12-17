Pacific Grove City Council rescinds ordinance allowing retail cannabis

News

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION) The Pacific Grove City Council has voted to rescind its ordinance allowing for retail cannabis, which could leave the cannabis retail industry in limbo for up to two years.

Right now, Mayor Bill Peake said there is no commercial, industrial or retail cannabis facility in the city.

The vote to rescind the previously approved ordinance will be subject to another vote after the holidays. If it is approved again, city officials said they will consider placing it on the ballot for voters, potentially as soon as November 2022.

City officials said they intend to educate the public about the cannabis industry in the meantime.