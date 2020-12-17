Driver arrested following crash involving patrol car in Monterey County
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) A driver has been arrested after crashing into a deputy's patrol car, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.
They said the other vehicle crashed head-on into the patrol car near San Juan Grade Road and Crazy Horse Canyon Road Wednesday evening.
Nobody was seriously injured, but officers with the California Highway Patrol conducted an investigation and said they found that the other driver was under the influence of marijuana.
Comments
1 Comment
While I don’t believe that weed affects your driving as much as alcohol. If you crash head on into a LEO while you are stoned, you are going to be in some serious trouble. I mean that is an automatic DUI, loss of license, fines, community service, classes…more fines. That driver will have a better understanding of “cause and effect”