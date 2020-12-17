Driver arrested following crash involving patrol car in Monterey County

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) A driver has been arrested after crashing into a deputy's patrol car, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

They said the other vehicle crashed head-on into the patrol car near San Juan Grade Road and Crazy Horse Canyon Road Wednesday evening.

Nobody was seriously injured, but officers with the California Highway Patrol conducted an investigation and said they found that the other driver was under the influence of marijuana.