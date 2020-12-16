Hollister proposes ordinance to revoke businesses licenses from businesses refusing to comply with COVID-19 guidelines

News

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION)

A woman's arrest before a San Benito County Supervisors meeting, Tuesday, is the latest escalation between a group fighting against COVID-19 guidelines and officials trying to control a surge in cases.

On Wednesday, the city of Hollister proposed an ordinance to declare businesses refusing to follow COVID-19 health and safety guidelines a "public nuisance," making them eligible for penalties, fines and even having their business license revoked.

“This is getting crazy right now with the numbers and people fighting about just wearing a simple face cover," says Hollister Mayor Ignacio Velasquez.

Mayor Velasquez says the city is currently in the state of a health emergency.

“The county refuses to enforce anything. The local cities, our city and San Juan Bautista are looking at finding a way to enforce an emergency order that follows the state order that restricts indoor dining, large gatherings, all these things that we know are causing us these problems and causing those additional people to die in our community," says Velasquez.

Last week, more than 300 new cases were reported in San Benito County and another 100 cases on Wednesday alone.

Mayor Velasquez says the city has been trying to combat the surge in COVID-19 cases, but has faced issues with a group called #OPENSBC, a group of residents and business owners pushing back against local health and safety guidelines who argue the restrictions are too damaging on businesses.

Hollister City Manager Brett Miller says city staff members have received anonymous emails and voicemails from people demanding city officials resign from their positions and threatening to file a lawsuit against the city for enforcing face mask orders.

“Basically to stop doing the enforcement of our face coverings or harassing local businesses but we are forwarding them to our local police departments," says Miller.

The woman who was seen being arrested at the Board meeting, Courtney Evans, is cofounder of the group.

"I believe in my medical freedoms and I believe that I should be able to breathe without an obstruction over my face," says Evans.

Things quickly escalated for Evans when she attended the Board meeting without a mask.

“I sat down in a row by myself into a corner, I wanted to make sure I was respectful of everyone’s space, a man came up to me and asked if I could put on a mask or a face shield and I said no thank you and he walked away," says Evans.

Evans says she was approached and handcuffed by two sheriffs just moments later.

Captain Eric Taylor from the San Benito County Sheriffs Department says Evans was arrested for trespassing and resisting arrest but not for refusing to wear a mask.

“That trespassing charge had nothing to do with anybody entering the building, it was remaining in the building after being asked to leave, there was another charge of delaying and resisting a public official, that doesn’t mean that anyone was fighting anybody or was doing anything combative, it just means being asked to leave not leaving," says Taylor.

The city will make their vote on Thursday.