Fire agencies release candle safety tips during peak month for fires caused by them

(KION) The Aptos/La Selva Fire Protection District said December is the peak month for fires caused by candles in homes, so it released information from the National Fire Protection Association to prevent fires.

To use candles safely, the agency recommends blowing out candles when leaving the room or going to bed and keeping them at least a foot away from anything that can burn. When lighting a candle, make sure to keep hair and loose clothing away from the flame.

It also recommends using a candle holder that will not tip easily and keeping the holders on a sturdy, uncluttered surface. Candles should be put out before the flame gets too close to the holder or container, the agency said.

If someone in the home uses oxygen, candles should not be used. Instead, the National Fire Protection Association suggests using flameless candles.

When the power goes out, some people may want to light candles, but the agency said you should never do that. Instead, use a flashlight or other battery-powered lighting.

Children should not be left alone in a room with a burning candle, and matches and lighters should be kept out of reach in a locked area.

The National Fire Protection Association said a third of home candle fires started in the bedroom, and three out of five candle fires were started by flammable items too close to a candle.