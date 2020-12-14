Retail and grocery stores face stricter capacity enforcements under new health order

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION)

In the wake of the rising COVID-19 case numbers across the Central Coast, the Monterey County District Attorney's Office announced they are stepping up enforcement and citations for any businesses and workers found violating the new regional Stay at Home order.

KION spoke with a local gym owner who wanted to remain anonymous and said his business was recently looked at for health and safety protocols.

“We are limiting the amount of people that are accessing the facility, stepping up the disinfecting and keeping people more accountable into cleaning up after themselves as they would anyway," he says.

The gym owner says he feels the county should not target gyms and instead, more trafficked places such as restaurants and gas stations.

“We’re safer than a gas station at this point, they’re not disinfecting the gas pumps or the handles," he says.

Monterey County Deputy District Attorney Emily Hickok says restaurants are being monitored; under the new order, indoor and outdoor dining is restricted.

Hickok says capacity for retail and grocery stores is also a concern.

“Retail businesses and grocery stores have strict capacity requirements, grocery stores can operate at thirty-five percent capacity, retail stores, twenty percent capacity and they need to put strict measures in place to count how many people are in the store at any given time," says Hickok.

Hickok explains any reports submitted to the county will be reviewed, then county officials will go out to the location reported to asses whether or not to enforce penalties or citations.

"Certainly the local police departments or the sheriffs office is in a position where they can respond to those and where we can prove those violations beyond a reasonable doubt, they should forward those to the DA’s office for prosecution," says Hickok.

Hickok says violation of the Stay at Home order is a misdemeanor.

She adds business violations are subject to civil penalties and up to $2,500 per violation.

Depending on the type of complaint, whether it's regarding a business or an employer, different departments can be reached.

For complaints regarding businesses and restaurants not complying with public health orders, call (831) 755-5405

For complaints regarding employers or employees not complying with quarantine restrictions, call (510) 794-2521