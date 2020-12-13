Hospital beds maxed out/Hollister Mayor pleads for San Benito to keep COVID-19 case numbers low

News

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION)

As hospitals across the Central Coast continue to plummet in ICU bed capacities, Hazel Hawkins Memorial is one of the latest to announce they are now at 100 percent capacity.

“We do have the capability of adding more beds, or making our rooms, instead of private rooms, semi-private rooms, so we have the capacity probably to add an additional five beds," says Frankie Gallagher, Hazel Hawkins Memorial Spokesperson.

Gallagher says the hospital is currently adding more medical and maintenance staff to keep their work going.

Hollister Mayor Ignacio Velasquez says more than 300 cases were reported last week, meaning more people are expected to be coming through hospital doors.

“We are now at a point where we lost control in our community, we had over three hundred new cases last week, we had three people die in the past week and a half, we expect another three hundred cases this week, our hospital is at full capacity…we have a problem here," says Velasquez.

Mayor Velasquez says large gatherings remain an issue and that although most businesses and individuals are compliant, there have been some challenges with enforcement at certain businesses and locations.

“If people start dying in your facilities because of events you’re having, you’re going to be held responsible eventually through the courts," says Velasquez.

Mayor Velasquez says he is now calling for the county to get involved to put a stop to the spread, adding that the county is now in a battle within itself to keep people alive.

Mayor Velasquez and other medical staff say they are urging people to help stop the spread of the virus starting with their own health by maintaining the recommended COVID-19 guidelines.

Gallagher says regardless of the situation with the ongoing pandemic, people should not refrain from getting immediate emergency care if needed.

"We really want to stress the importance, if anybody feels they have a medical emergency, to please not hesitate to come in, that our doors are still open, we are still receiving patients and we’re here to care for the community," says Gallagher.

Gallagher says delaying medical care can lead to worsening complications.

For those experiencing minor symptoms, Gallagher says seeking help from a physician first is also a good course of action.