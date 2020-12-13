High Surf & Coastal Flooding

News

Air Quality Report (As of 6:30pm)

Good for all reporting areas.



Weather Story:

The weather pattern will remain progressive this week. As this weekend’s storm system departs, the next will take aim by mid-week. In between systems, we’ll see a cool & breezy Monday and a slightly warmer, but still cool and partly cloudy Tuesday. The next system arrives late Wednesday into Thursday and will likely bring rain to most of the region. Another system is possible out of next weekend after a brief warming trend.



From the National Weather Service in Monterey:

large, long period NW swell is forecast to arrive along the coast Sunday afternoon through Monday, bringing large breaking waves of 16 to 20 feet, locally up to 25 feet, at favored breakpoints. Additionally, King Tides are forecast to return to the region Sunday through Tuesday and will overlap with this arriving swell train. This will allow the intrusion of seawater into low lying areas and generate minor coastal flooding. The two main time periods of concern occur during the lowest of the tides Sunday afternoon and the highest of the high tides Monday and Tuesday mornings (particularly Monday). The primary concern during the Sunday afternoon low tide will be the elevated risk posed by sneaker waves due to the increased presence of beachcombers and tidepoolers. Next, swell heights are expected to rapidly grow in size Sunday night and into Monday morning, posing the risk of rather large waves on top of a King Tide. Thus, the surf zone/area beaches will likely be hazardous Sunday afternoon through as late as Tuesday midday.



**High Surf Advisory**

…for the immediate coast of Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties until 7PM Monday

**Coastal Flood Advisory**

…for the immediate coast of Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties through 1PM Tuesday



For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. High tides expected in the mid to late mornings with low tides in the late afternoon to early evenings. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 14 to 20 feet, locally up to 25 feet. These two events will overlap and lead to additive water level impacts.



Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.



If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.



A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing rip currents, localized beach erosion and sneaker waves. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.





Overnight: A few lingering showers through midnight, then becoming partly cloudy with a few sprinkles. Patchy fog developing in valleys. Lows in the 40s with a few southern valleys dipping into the 30s.



Monday: Becoming mostly sunny, but cool and breezy with highs in the 50s.



Tuesday: Scattered high clouds. Remaining cool, but slightly warmer with highs in the 50s to low 60s.



Extended: Temperatures will warm up a bit more on Wednesday ahead of the next weather system. A cold front will then likely arrive late Wednesday night into Thursday morning bringing rain to the region. Right now, it looks similar to the one that arrived on Sunday. Skies will becoming mostly sunny and after a chilly day on Friday, temperatures will warm a bit for the weekend.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 35ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 21st – 27th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Moderate drought for much of Santa Cruz & Santa Clara Counties and the far eastern side of San Benito County, Abnormally dry for all other areas.