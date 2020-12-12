Santa Cops & Friends in Santa Cruz gifting families in need

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION)

Nearly 200 children and families were served by the Santa Cruz Police Department and volunteers in the first "Santa Cops & Friends for Kids" drive-through Christmas giveaway.

Some families said this would be their only holiday celebration due to the ongoing pandemic, and SCPD Spokeswoman, Joyce Blaschke says the response from families was overwhelming.

"I’ve heard moms tell their daughters and children in the back of the car, see Santa didn’t forget about you, don’t worry about COVID, Santa remembered," says Blaschke.

Gifts included toys, clothes, meal and gift cards.