Democrat Melanie Stansbury will win New Mexico special election, CNN projects

National Politics

Democratic state Rep. Melanie Stansbury will win the special election in New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District, CNN projects.

Stansbury’s victory will give the narrow Democratic majority in the US House a bit more breathing room.

The Albuquerque-based seat has been vacant since March, when Democrat Deb Haaland stepped down to become President Joe Biden’s interior secretary.

Stansbury, who worked on environmental and community issues in the Obama administration and for the US Senate’s Energy and Natural Resources Committee, defeated Republican state Sen. Mark Moores.

This story is breaking and will be updated.