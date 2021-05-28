These 11 Senators didn’t vote on the January 6 commission

National Politics

Senate Republicans blocked a bill on Friday to create an independent inquiry to investigate the deadly January 6 Capitol Hill riot.

The vote on the January 6 commission was 54 to 35, showing the bill had a bipartisan majority of support with six Republicans voting with Democrats. However, the bill needed 60 votes to advance.

Nine Republican senators and two Democrats didn’t vote on the January 6 commission.

These are the 11 senators who didn’t vote on the bill: