The week in 13 headlines
This week, President Joe Biden tested his decades-long relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Meanwhile, Republicans battled over whether to establish a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection.
Monday
- Biden ‘expressed his support for a ceasefire’ in call with Israeli Prime Minister, White House says
- Arizona GOP election official defends office against Trump voting conspiracy theory: ‘We are humans, it has to stop.’
- Supreme Court takes up major abortion case next term that could limit Roe v. Wade
Tuesday
- McCarthy’s bid to quash January 6 commission underscores GOP split on Trump
- New York attorney general adds ‘criminal capacity’ to probe of Trump Organization
Wednesday
- Here are the 35 House Republicans who voted for the January 6 commission
- US Capitol Police officer’s letter blasts Republican opposition to January 6 commission
- Blinken and Lavrov hold first high-level meeting of Biden’s presidency as US-Russia tensions simmer
Thursday
- Biden, staring down first Mideast crisis, touts ceasefire
- Biden signs bill aimed at addressing rise in anti-Asian hate crimes
- Biden administration unable to continue $300 weekly pandemic unemployment benefits that GOP governors are slashing
Friday
- Trump planning rallies in Ohio and Florida this summer
- More than 70 officers have left force since January 6, Capitol Police union says
And that was the week in 13 headlines.
