Here are the 63 Republicans who voted against the anti-Asian hate crimes bill
When the House on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved legislation intended to counter a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes amid the coronavirus pandemic, 62 GOP members voted against the measure, which was also opposed by one Republican senator when it cleared that chamber last month.
The bill, which is likely to be signed by President Joe Biden, would create a new position at the Justice Department to expedite review of potential Covid-19-related hate crimes and incidents reported at the federal, state or local level. It would also direct the departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to work with community-based organizations to issue guidance raising awareness of hate crimes during the pandemic, and would require the US attorney general to issue guidance to work with state and local law enforcement agencies to establish online reporting of them.
The lone Republican senator to oppose the measure in April was Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, who said at the time that his opposition stemmed from what he called “big free speech questions.”
One Republican member of Congress, Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma, said after the House vote that he had voted “nay” by mistake, intended to vote “yea,” and had the error noted as part of a statement for the congressional record. Cole is still listed as one of the 62 “nay” votes listed on the House Clerk’s official tally.
Here are the House Republicans who voted against the legislation:
- Robert Aderholt of Alabama
- Rick Allen of Georgia
- Jodey Arrington of Texas
- Brian Babin of Texas
- Jim Banks of Indiana
- Andy Biggs of Arizona
- Dan Bishop of North Carolina
- Laurne Boebert of Colorado
- Mo Brooks of Alabama
- Ted Budd of North Carolina
- Tim Burchett of Tennessee
- Kat Cammack of Florida
- Jerry Carl of Alabama
- Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina
- Michael Cloud of Texas
- Andrew Clyde of Georgia
- Tom Cole of Oklahoma
- Warren Davidson of Ohio
- Byron Donalds of Florida
- Jeff Duncan of South Carolina
- Virginia Foxx of North Carolina
- Matt Gaetz of Florida
- Louie Gohmert of Texas
- Bob Good of Virginia
- Lance Gooden of Texas
- Paul Gosar of Arizona
- Mark Green of Tennessee
- Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia
- Michael Guest of Mississippi
- Andy Harris of Maryland
- Diana Harshbarger of Tennessee
- Kevin Hern of Oklahoma
- Yvette Herrell of New Mexico
- Jody Hice of Georgia
- Clay Higgins of Louisiana
- Ronny Jackson of Texas
- Mike Johnson of Louisiana
- Jim Jordan of Ohio
- Trent Kelly of Mississippi
- Doug LaMalfa of California
- Barry Loudermilk of Georgia
- Nancy Mace of South Carolina
- Tracey Mann of Kansas
- Thomas Massie of Kentucky
- Tom McClintock of California
- Mary Miller of Illinois
- Alex Mooney of West Virginia
- Barry Moore of Alabama
- Ralph Norman of South Carolina
- Steven Palazzo of Mississippi
- Gary Palmer of Alabama
- Scott Perry of Pennsylvania
- August Pfluger of Texas
- Tom Rice of South Carolina
- John Rose of Tennessee
- Matt Rosendale of Montana
- David Rouzer of North Carolina
- Chip Roy of Texas
- John Rutherford of Florida
- Greg Steube of Florida
- Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin
- Randy Weber of Texas
This story has been updated Friday to include a statement from Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma.
