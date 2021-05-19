LIST: House members who said they were vaccinated against Covid-19

National Politics

Mask mandates may be being lifted across the country, but not in the United States House of Representatives.

In a memo sent to members Monday, the Office of the Attending Physician wrote to remind members that masks are still required.

“Extra precautions are necessary given the substantial number of partially vaccinated, unvaccinated, and vaccine-indeterminate individuals,” the letter read. “These measure allow for all participants to be treated in the same fashion without displaying any unique identification feature that would separate individuals based on their vaccination or health status.”

CNN has confirmed that all of the 219 House Democrats say they have received the Covid-19 vaccination, and 97 of the 211 Republicans say they have received the vaccine.

The total membership of the House Republican conference has changed from 212 to 211 to reflect the resignation of Rep. Steve Stivers from the House of Representatives.

One hundred and nine Republican offices have not responded to multiple CNN inquiries about the members’ vaccination status.

The list of the members CNN has confirmed are vaccinated is below:

House Democrats: 219 of 219

Rep. Alma Adams of North Carolina Rep. Pete Aguilar of California Rep. Colin Allred of Texas Rep. Jake Auchincloss of Massachusetts Rep. Cynthia Axne of Iowa Rep. Nanette Barragán of California Rep. Karen Bass of California Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio Rep. Ami Bera of California Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia Rep. Sanford D. Bishop Jr. of Georgia Rep. Earl Blumenauer of Oregon Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware Rep. Suzanne Bonamici of Oregon Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux of Georgia Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York Rep. Brendan Boyle of Pennsylvania Rep. Anthony Brown of Maryland Rep. Julia Brownley of California Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri Rep. Cheri Bustos of Illinois Rep. G.K. Butterfield of North Carolina Rep. Salud Carbajal of California Rep. Tony Cárdenas of California Rep. André Carson of Indiana Rep. Troy Carter of Louisiana Rep. Matt Cartwright of Pennsylvania Rep. Ed Case of Hawaii Rep. Sean Casten of Illinois Rep. Kathy Castor of Florida Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas Rep. Judy Chu of California Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts Rep. Yvette D. Clarke of New York Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee Rep. Gerald Connolly of Virginia Rep. Jim Cooper of Tennessee Rep. Luis Correa of California Rep. Jim Costa of California Rep. Joe Courtney of Connecticut Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota Rep. Charlie Crist of Florida Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas Rep. Danny K. Davis of Illinois Rep. Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania Rep. Peter DeFazio of Oregon Rep. Diana DeGette of Colorado Rep. Rosa L. DeLauro of Connecticut Rep. Suzan DelBene of Washington Rep. Antonio Delgado of New York Rep. Val Demings of Florida Rep. Mark DeSaulnier of California Rep. Ted Deutch of Florida Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas Rep. Michael Doyle of Pennsylvania Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas Rep. Anna G. Eshoo of California Rep. Adriano Espaillat of New York Rep. Dwight Evans of Pennsylvania Rep. Lizzie Fletcher of Texas Rep. Bill Foster of Illinois Rep. Lois Frankel of Florida Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona Rep. John Garamendi of California Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García of Illinois Rep. Sylvia Garcia of Texas Rep. Jared Golden of Maine Rep. Jimmy Gomez of California Rep. Vicente Gonzalez of Texas Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey Rep. Al Green of Texas Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Arizona Rep. Josh Harder of California Rep. Jahana Hayes of Connecticut Rep. Brian Higgins of New York Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut Rep. Steven Horsford of Nevada Rep. Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland Rep. Jared Huffman of California Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas Rep. Sara Jacobs of California Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson of Texas Rep. Henry C. “Hank” Jr. Johnson of Georgia Rep. Mondaire Jones of New York Rep. Kaialiʻi Kahele of Hawaii Rep. Marcy Kaptur of Ohio Rep. William Keating of Massachusetts Rep. Robin Kelly of Illinois Rep. Ro Khanna of California Rep. Daniel Kildee of Michigan Rep. Derek Kilmer of Washington Rep. Andy Kim of New Jersey Rep. Ron Kind of Wisconsin Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick of Arizona Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois Rep. Ann Kuster of New Hampshire Rep. Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania Rep. Jim Langevin of Rhode Island Rep. Rick Larsen of Washington Rep. John B. Larson of Connecticut Rep. Brenda Lawrence of Michigan Rep. Al Lawson of Florid Rep. Barbara Lee of California Rep. Susie Lee of Nevada Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez of New Mexico Rep. Andy Levin of Michigan Rep. Mike Levin of California Rep. Ted Lieu of California Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California Rep. Alan Lowenthal of California Rep. Elaine Luria of Virginia Rep. Stephen F. Lynch of Massachusetts Rep. Tom Malinowski of New Jersey Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of New York Rep. Kathy Manning of North Carolina Rep. Doris O. Matsui of California Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia Rep. Betty McCollum of Minnesota Rep. A. Donald McEachin of Virginia Rep. James McGovern of Massachusetts Rep. Jerry McNerney of California Rep. Gregory W. Meeks of New York Rep. Grace Meng of New York Rep. Kweisi Mfume of Maryland Rep. Gwen Moore of Wisconsin Rep. Joseph Morelle of New York Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts Rep. Frank J. Mrvan of Indiana Rep. Stephanie Murphy of Florida Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York Rep. Grace Napolitano of California Rep. Richard Neal of Massachusetts Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado Rep. Marie Newman of Illinois Rep. Donald Norcross of New Jersey Rep. Tom O’Halleran of Arizona Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. of New Jersey Rep. Jimmy Panetta of California Rep. Chris Pappas of New Hampshire Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. of New Jersey Rep. Donald Payne Jr. of New Jersey Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California Rep. Ed Perlmutter of Colorado Rep. Scott Peters of California Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin Rep. Katie Porter of California Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts Rep. David Price of North Carolina Rep. Mike Quigley of Illinois Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland Rep. Kathleen Rice of New York Rep. Deborah K. Ross of North Carolina Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard of California Rep. Raul Ruiz of California Rep. C. A. Dutch Ruppersberger of Maryland Rep. Bobby L. Rush of Illinois Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio Rep. Linda Sánchez of California Rep. John P. Sarbanes of Maryland Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon of Pennsylvania Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Illinois Rep. Adam Schiff of California Rep. Bradley Schneider of Illinois Rep. Kurt Schrader of Oregon Rep. Kim Schrier of Washington Rep. David Scott of Georgia Rep. Robert C. Scott of Virginia Rep. Terri A. Sewell of Alabama Rep. Brad Sherman of California Rep. Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey Rep. Albio Sires of New Jersey Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan Rep. Adam Smith of Washington Rep. Darren Soto of Florida Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia Rep. Jackie Speier of California Rep. Greg Stanton of Arizona Rep. Haley Stevens of Michigan Rep. Marilyn Strickland of Washington Rep. Thomas Suozzi of New York Rep. Eric Swalwell of California Rep. Mark Takano of California Rep. Bennie G. Thompson of Mississippi Rep. Mike Thompson of California Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan Rep. Paul D. Tonko of New York Rep. Norma Torres of California Rep. Ritchie Torres of New York Rep. Lori Trahan of Massachusetts Rep. David Trone of Maryland Rep. Lauren Underwood of Illinois Rep. Juan Vargas of California Rep. Marc Veasey of Texas Rep. Filemon Vela of Texas Rep. Nydia M. Velázquez of New York Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida Rep. Maxine Waters of California Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey Rep. Peter Welch of Vermont Rep. Jennifer Wexton of Virginia Rep. Susan Wild of Pennsylvania Rep. Nikema Williams of Georgia Rep. Frederica Wilson of Florida Rep. John Yarmuth of Kentucky

House Republicans: 97 of 211

Rep. Robert Aderholt of Alabama Rep. Rick Allen of Georgia Rep. Mark Amodei of Nevada Rep. Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska Rep. Troy Balderson of Ohio Rep. Andy Barr of Kentucky Rep. Cliff Bentz of Oregon Rep. Jack Bergman of Michigan Rep. Stephanie I. Bice of Oklahoma Rep. Gus M. Bilirakis of Florida Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas Rep. Larry Bucshon of Indiana Rep. Ted Budd of North Carolina Rep. Michael Burgess of Texas Rep. Ken Calvert of California Rep. Jerry L. Carl of Alabama Rep. Buddy Carter of Georgia Rep. John Carter of Texas Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming Rep. Ben Cline of Virginia Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma Rep. James Comer of Kentucky Rep. Rick Crawford of Arkansas Rep. John R. Curtis of Utah Rep. Rodney Davis of Illinois Rep. Scott DesJarlais of Tennessee Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida Rep. Jeff Duncan of South Carolina Rep. Randy Feenstra of Iowa Rep. Michelle Fischbach of Minnesota Rep. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin Rep. Bob Gibbs of Ohio Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez of Florida Rep. Paul A. Gosar of Arizona Rep. Kay Granger of Texas Rep. Mark Green of Tennessee Rep. Michael Guest of Mississippi Rep. Brett Guthrie of Kentucky Rep. Kevin Hern of Oklahoma Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington Rep. French Hill of Arkansas Rep. Richard Hudson of North Carolina Rep. Darrell Issa of California Rep. Chris Jacobs of New York Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota Rep. David Joyce of Ohio Rep. John Joyce of Pennsylvania Rep. John Katko of New York Rep. Young Kim of California Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois Rep. David Kustoff of Tennessee Rep. Darin LaHood of Illinois Rep. Doug Lamborn of Colorado Rep. Robert E. Latta of Ohio Rep. Julia Letlow of Louisiana Rep. Billy Long of Missouri Rep. Frank Lucas of Oklahoma Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa Rep. Carol Miller of West Virginia Rep. John Moolenaar of Michigan Rep. Blake D. Moore of Utah Rep. Gregory Francis Murphy of North Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina Rep. Jay Obernolte of California Rep. Steven Palazzo of Mississippi Rep. Gary Palmer of Alabama Rep. Greg Pence of Indiana Rep. Tom Reed of New York Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington Rep. Harold Rogers of Kentucky Rep. John W. Rose of Tennessee Rep. David Rouzer of North Carolina Rep. Austin Scott of Georgia Rep. Pete Sessions of Texas Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana Rep. Chris Stewart of Utah Rep. Van Taylor of Texas Rep. Claudia Tenney of New York Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan Rep. David Valadao of California Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey Rep. Ann Wagner of Missouri Rep. Tim Walberg of Michigan Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana Rep. Brad Wenstrup of Ohio Rep. Bruce Westerman of Arkansas Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina Rep. Robert J. Wittman of Virginia Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas Rep. Don Young of Alaska

Non-voting House members:

R.C. Jenniffer González-Colón of Puerto Rico, Republican Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton of District of Columbia, Democrat Del. Stacey Plaskett of Virgin Islands, Democrat Del. Amata Coleman Radewagen of American Samoa, Republican Del. Gregorio Sablan of Northern Mariana Islands, Democrat Del. Michael F. Q. San Nicolas of Guam, Democrat

This story has been updated to include additional responses from lawmakers.