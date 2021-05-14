Former Gaetz associate strikes deal to plead guilty and cooperate with prosecutors

National Politics

An indicted close confidante of Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, has struck a deal with federal prosecutors to greatly reduce his criminal case and plans to help investigators in their sprawling sex crimes investigation.

Joel Greenberg, a former Seminole County, Florida, tax commissioner, had faced decades in prison on 33 federal counts that ranged from identity theft to sex trafficking of a minor, as well as fraud and bribery allegations.

He plans to now plead guilty to six federal charges, after striking a deal with prosecutors, including a count of sex trafficking of a child, according to a new court filing.

The Orlando-based federal court revealed on Thursday that Greenberg was planning to plead guilty next week, but details weren’t initially available.

Federal investigators are still examining whether Gaetz broke federal sex trafficking, prostitution and public corruption laws and whether he had sex with a minor. Gaetz has not been charged and denies any wrongdoing.

This story is breaking and will be updated.