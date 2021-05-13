Biden touts new CDC mask guidance as ‘a great day for America’

National Politics

President Joe Biden on Thursday touted new mask guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as “a great day for America” and an important milestone in the US coronavirus response.

Appearing maskless during remarks in the White House Rose Garden, Biden said, “You have endured all this. When your country asked you to get vaccinated, you did. The American people stepped up. You did what I consider to be your patriotic duty. That’s how we have gotten to this day.”

His comments came hours after the CDC announced that people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances.

In a sign of the Biden administration’s embrace of the guidance, the White House emailed staffers Thursday telling them they no longer have to wear a mask on the complex’s grounds if they are vaccinated, an official told CNN.

“If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House Covid-19 briefing. “We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy.”

Calling it an “exciting and powerful moment,” Walensky said the science supports the updated CDC guidance that “anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities — large or small — without wearing a mask or physical distancing.”

While Biden trumpeted that message, he stressed the need to continue vaccinating at an aggressive clip in order to drive transmission numbers lower.

“We aren’t done yet, we’re still losing too many Americans because we still have too many unvaccinated people. We have to get to 70% of adults started on vaccinations by July the Fourth. We have to take this pandemic — tackle it. Not just here but overseas as well, to truly be safe in the long run,” he said. “There’s still more work ahead. But I have said many times, as tough as this pandemic has been, we will get through it.”

About 45% of US adults are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to data published Wednesday by the CDC. If vaccinations continue at the current pace, 70% of adults will have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine by the second week of June.

In the meantime, the President urged Americans to treat those who continue to wear a mask with “kindness and respect.”

“We have had too much conflict, too much bitterness, too much anger, too much politicization of this issue about wearing masks. Let’s put it to rest,” he said.

“Let’s remember, we’re all Americans. Let’s remember that we are all in this together. If you’re fully vaccinated, and can take your mask off, you have earned the right to do something that Americans are known for all around the world — greeting others with a smile,” he said.

This story has been updated with additional information Thursday.