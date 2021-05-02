Collins says she was ‘appalled’ Utah Republicans booed Romney and GOP not led by ‘just one person’

National Politics

Sen. Susan Collins said Sunday that she was “appalled” to see fellow Republican Sen. Mitt Romney was booed by members of his state party for his votes to convict Donald Trump during the former President’s impeachment trials, arguing that “just one person” does not lead the GOP.

“Mitt Romney is an outstanding senator who serves his state and our country well,” Collins, a Maine Republican, told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.”

Romney was booed Saturday at the Utah Republican Party organizing convention and narrowly avoided being censured by his state party for his votes in Trump’s impeachment trials.

Collins said Sunday that the GOP is “not a party that is led by just one person” and needs to “be accepting of differences in our party.”

“We don’t want to become like too much of the Democratic Party, which has been taken over by the progressive left. We need to have room for a variety of views,” she argued.

Collins also defended Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, the third ranking House GOP leader who voted to impeach Trump earlier this year, as “a woman of strength and conscience.”

“She did what she felt was right and I salute her for that,” she said.

Collins was one of seven Republican senators who joined with Democrats in voting to convict Trump at the conclusion of his second impeachment trial. Trump was acquitted of inciting an insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6.

