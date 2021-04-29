Biden says he was unaware of Giuliani raid: ‘I give you my word, I was not’

National Politics

President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he was not given a heads-up that the apartment and office of Rudy Giuliani were set to be raided Wednesday, an extraordinary move in the Justice Department’s ongoing probe of former President Donald Trump’s onetime attorney.

Asked if he was given notice ahead of the raid, Biden emphatically told NBC News, “I give you my word, I was not.”

He added, “I made a pledge: I would not interfere in any way, order, or try to stop any investigation the Justice Department had — no way. I learned about that last night when the rest of the world learned about it, my word. I had no idea this was underway.”

Biden said he had not been briefed into any Justice Department underway and was “not asking to be briefed,” going on to criticize the Trump administration for “politicizing the Justice Department so badly.”

“That’s not the role of the president to say who should be prosecuted, when they should be prosecuted, who should be not prosecuted, that’s not the role of the President. The Justice Department is the people’s lawyer, not the President’s lawyer,” he said.

Biden made the comments during an interview with NBC correspondent Craig Melvin that will air in full on Friday morning, a conversation that went approximately 30 minutes, according to Melvin.

