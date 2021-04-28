Republicans won’t provide official Spanish response to President’s address

National Politics

Republicans will not provide an official Spanish response to President Joe Biden’s speech to Congress on Wednesday night, breaking a modern tradition that has become standard with the annual address.

Instead, the Republican National Committee will translate the English response from GOP Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, and — most-likely — release it after it’s done, a party source confirmed to CNN.

The tradition of the Spanish response to the President’s annual address or State of the Union speech dates back to 2004, when then-Gov. Bill Richardson of New Mexico rebutted George W. Bush on the effect the then-President’s policies had on the Hispanic community and immigration in the US.

Since then, a Spanish response to the address has become almost standard. The only year without one was 2009, the year of President Barack Obama’s first address to Congress.

Former GOP Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart of Florida gave the first Republican Spanish response to a State of the Union address in 2010.

In 2013, Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, also of Florida, became the first official to give both the English and Spanish response. He pre-taped the Spanish version before his live response in English.