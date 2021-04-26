US to begin sharing AstraZeneca doses soon

National Politics

The US will begin sharing millions of doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine with other countries soon, an official told CNN on Monday.

The US has tens of millions of AstraZeneca’s vaccine stockpiled but none have been used because it has not yet been granted emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration. Because President Joe Biden’s officials now feel confident the US has enough doses for its population, they will begin to distribute it to other countries pending a safety review.

Multiple world leaders have pressed Biden to share doses as other countries have struggled to ramp up vaccinations.

The Associated Press was first to report on the plans.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.