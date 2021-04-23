US has more than 9 million Johnson & Johnson doses ready to go if pause lifts

National Politics

The US has more than 9 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine ready to be administered if federal health officials lift their recommended pause of the one-shot vaccine, CNN has learned.

President Joe Biden’s coronavirus adviser Jeff Zients told CNN there are more than 9 million doses that have already been distributed to states, tribes, territories and federal channels that are ready to go, depending on the conclusion reached by the independent vaccine advisory panel Friday.

If the pause lifts, it’s still unclear how soon those shots will start going into arms, including whether it could take hours or days. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration will have to approve the recommendation reached by the independent panel.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.