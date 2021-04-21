New Proud Boys indictment adds Syracuse man to US Capitol conspiracy case

National Politics

The Justice Department has added a third person to a major federal criminal case that accuses members of the Proud Boys of breaking into the US Capitol on January 6.

Matthew Greene of Syracuse, New York, is charged with seven crimes related to the insurrection.

Prosecutors say he was with two others who pushed past police barriers near the Capitol’s Peace Monument during the siege, and the trio took directions from Proud Boys leaders as the group members communicated over radio. After the attack, prosecutors say, Greene sent an encrypted message to a contact, “I’m good, we took the capital.”

The Justice Department announced late Wednesday that Greene had been arrested.

It was not immediately clear if he has retained an attorney.

Greene is named for the first time in a newly filed indictment in an existing case against Proud Boys members William Pepe and Dominic Pezzola, whom prosecutors have previously called a “warrior” among the pro-Trump group on January 6.

Prosecutors previously alleged Pepe and Pezzola conspired to interfere with police officers, including by removing metal barricades at the Capitol. Charging documents say Pezzola smashed a window using a police officer’s riot shield. Footage of the attack shows pro-Trump rioters entering the Capitol through the broken window.

In court on Wednesday, Justice Department prosecutors aligned the three more closely with leaders of the Proud Boys who allegedly led a march to overtake the Capitol and coordinated the group’s efforts.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.