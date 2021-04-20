US Capitol Police ask to keep outer perimeter fence on Capitol grounds through joint session of Congress

National Politics

The US Capitol Police department has asked to keep the outer perimeter fence on Capitol Complex grounds, according to sources familiar with the request.

Three sources told CNN that Capitol Police have asked the Capitol Police Board to approve keeping the fencing up through the joint session of Congress, which is scheduled for April 28.

The request comes as the District of Columbia and other cities across the country are bracing for potential unrest following a verdict in former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s trial. The Metropolitan Police Department will be assisted by 250 National Guard troops, at the request of DC officials.

CNN has previously reported that Capitol Police acting Chief Yogananda Pittman advocated on multiple occasions for a permanent fence around the Capitol, prompting resistance from lawmakers.

This story is breaking and will be updated.