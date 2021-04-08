Manhattan DA’s office has obtained boxes of documents from former daughter-in-law of top Trump Organization official Allen Weisselberg

National Politics

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has obtained boxes of documents from the former daughter-in-law of a Trump Organization official, after issuing a subpoena for financial records including those related to two Trump Organization-run Central Park businesses, according to a subpoena issued Wednesday.

CNN obtained a copy of the subpoena, which was sent to Jennifer Weisselberg, the former daughter-in-law of Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg. A source familiar with the matter confirmed that representatives from the Manhattan District Attorney’s obtained boxes of documents from Jennifer Weisselberg’s Manhattan home on Thursday morning.

The subpoena, issued Wednesday afternoon, asks for documents provided by Jennifer Weisselberg’s ex-husband, Barry Weisselberg, and those obtained during divorce proceedings including but not limited to “bank account and credit card records, tax records, statements of net worth, and other financial records,” as well as financial records relating to the Trump organization, including but not limited to Wollman Rink at Central Park and the Central Park Carousel — two cash-only businesses that the Trump Organization was contracted, until recently, by New York City to run.

Barry Weisselberg had no comment when contacted by CNN.

“We can’t confirm a subpoena right now,” Jennifer Weisselberg’s attorney, Duncan Levin, told CNN on Thursday. “I can confirm that Jennifer is continuing to cooperate with prosecutors and turn over any documents that they’ve requested. She’s committed to working with the DA’s office and committed to making sure that the truth comes out.”

CNN has previously reported that Jennifer Weisselberg has spoken with prosecutors at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office on multiple occasions. Jennifer Weisselberg previously told CNN that investigators came to her apartment and collected loads of documents, and that forensic accountants have examined records.

Levin told CNN on Wednesday, shortly before the subpoena was issued, that he has been working to analyze the boxes of financial documents that Weisselberg has in her possession.

“She has 25 years-worth of financial records and we are looking through them to see what could be relevant and what could be helpful to investigators,” Levin told CNN on Wednesday. “Some materials may be duplicative of records they already have, and some may not be. We’re just going through them pretty methodically to see what, if anything, is relevant, responsive and helpful to them.”

Levin told CNN he has no reason to believe that Jennifer Weisselberg is “anything other than a helpful witness” and is not the target of any investigation.

A spokesman for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office had no comment when contacted by CNN.

Jennifer Weisselberg was married to Barry for 14 years until they divorced in 2018. Barry Weisselberg worked for the Trump Organization for more than a decade and was involved in managing two skating rinks and a carousel in Central Park.

The Washington Post was first to report that the district attorney’s office had subpoenaed documents from Jennifer Weisselberg.