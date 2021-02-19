The week in 14 headlines
It was a busy week in Washington, with President Biden sharing key policy initiatives like his plans to reopen schools, push for a federal minimum wage and distribute more vaccines during a CNN town hall.
Meanwhile, Texas and parts of the South faced devastating winter conditions, with millions going without power, water, or heat. The week ended in a rough 24 hours politically for Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, as he chose to leave his hard-hit state for Mexico.
Monday
- Burr faces censure by North Carolina GOP for voting to convict Trump
- Gov. Cuomo facing impeachment calls over alleged Covid-19 coverup
- Pelosi announces plans for ‘9/11-type commission’ to investigate Capitol attack
Tuesday
- NYT: House Republican shunned by family members over Trump criticism
- Trump rips McConnell in lengthy statement after being acquitted in impeachment trial
Wednesday
- Biden continues to push $15 federal minimum wage
- White House says teacher vaccinations are ‘not a requirement to reopen’
- Key Democrats unhappy with Biden’s reluctance to cancel $50,000 in student debt
Thursday
- Texas Republicans criticized for misleading claims that renewable energy sources caused massive outages
- Ivanka Trump tells Marco Rubio she won’t challenge him for Florida Senate seat
- Bad weather causing delays in Covid-19 vaccine shipments and deliveries, White House says
- Sen. Ted Cruz flew to Cancun amid Texas’ deep freeze
Friday
- Cruz calls Cancun, Mexico, trip ‘a mistake’ as Texans remain without power amid historic winter storm
- US officially rejoins the Paris climate accord
And that was the week in 14 headlines.
