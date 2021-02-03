Two Proud Boys indicted for conspiring to block Congress’ certification of electoral votes on January 6

National Politics

Two prominent members of the Proud Boys face new conspiracy charges related to the US Capitol riot, as the Justice Department laid out a planning and funding effort within the Trump-supporting extremist group in a major court development on Wednesday afternoon.

The Justice Department unveiled the new conspiracy charges in a federal grand jury indictment of Nicholas Ochs and Nicholas DeCarlo.

The indictment alleges the two conspired to block Congress’ certification of the electoral votes on January 6. Prosecutors say they planned and fundraised for the effort, then came to Washington, DC, and stormed past police and into US Capitol building as part of the violent crowd, according to a copy of the indictment obtained by CNN.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.