Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene boasts of ‘great’ conversation with Trump amid calls for her ouster

National Politics

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced Saturday she had spoken with former President Donald Trump amid calls for her expulsion from Congress, saying she’ll “never apologize” as she faces backlash over recently resurfaced controversial comments.

In a series of tweets, the Georgia Republican said she was “so grateful for (Trump’s) support and more importantly the people of this country are absolutely 100% loyal to him because he is 100% loyal to the people and America First.”

CNN has reached out to the former President for comment.

Greene’s apparent conversation with Trump comes at a tumultuous time for the Republican Party, as GOP leaders navigate party infighting over the former President’s role in inciting the deadly US Capitol riot that led to his second impeachment and how his legacy fits with the party’s future.

CNN’s KFile reported earlier this week that Greene — a staunch supporter of Trump and the policies he pushed while in office — had repeatedly indicated support for executing prominent Democratic politicians in 2018 and 2019 before being elected to Congress. The congresswoman has a track record of incendiary rhetoric, including past comments using Islamophobic and anti-Semitic tropes, as well as ties to the baseless and thoroughly debunked QAnon conspiracy theory.

A spokesperson for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told CNN on Friday that the GOP leader plans to speak with the congresswoman next week about the past comments and posts.

Greene, in one of her tweets Saturday, declared: “I won’t back down. I’ll never apologize. And I’ll always keep fighting for the people.”

She also referenced comments from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a news conference this week in which she said that “the enemy is within the House of Representatives,” referring to the rhetoric and behavior of some Republican members of Congress, including Greene.

“Yes there is an enemy within,” Green wrote. “And that enemy is a poisonous rot of socialist policies and America last sell outs who are pompous hypocrites that believe they are untouchable elites.”

She also said she denounced the January 6 violent attack on the Capitol and accused Democrats of trying to “lie and blame” Republicans for the violence.

Greene had helped promote Trump’s false claims that the 2020 presidential election had been riddled with fraud and stolen from him, and on January 6, she joined some of her Republicans colleagues in objecting to counting electoral votes.

While many House Republicans have remained silent about Greene’s recent inflammatory comments, at least 50 of their Democratic colleagues have called for her to be removed from Congress, with others demanding she be censured or face punishment.