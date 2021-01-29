Skip to Content
These are the lawmakers calling for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s expulsion, censure or other punishment

A number of Democratic House members are calling for Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to be removed from Congress, censured or face other punishment since a number of inflammatory past comments have come to light.

CNN reported that the freshman congresswoman from Georgia repeatedly indicated support for executing prominent Democratic politicians in 2018 and 2019, according to a CNN KFile review of hundreds of posts and comments from her Facebook page. In the days after CNN’s reporting, other past comments and actions from recent years resurfaced, including a confrontation with Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg, and another post agreeing with people who said the Parkland shooting was a “false flag” operation.

Greene has also deleted videos she posted on Facebook Live where she said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “guilty of treason” and that she will “suffer death or she’ll be in prison” for her “treason.”

Lawmakers calling for Greene’s expulsion from Congress

As of Friday evening, at least 50 House lawmakers have signed onto a resolution to be introduced by Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gomez calling for Greene’s expulsion from Congress.

Under the Constitution, the House of Representatives has the power to expel any member with a two-thirds vote, but it’s unlikely Greene will be forced to give up her seat. Republicans control just under half the seats in the chamber, and GOP leadership has not shown any steps so far toward reprimanding Greene for her comments or previous posts.

Democrats

  1. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York
  2. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota
  3. Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts
  4. Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan
  5. Rep. Maxine Waters of California
  6. Rep. Ro Khanna of California
  7. Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado
  8. Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington
  9. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida
  10. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey
  11. Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio
  12. Rep. Darren Soto of Florida
  13. Rep. Barbara Lee of California
  14. Rep. Ritchie Torres of New York
  15. Rep. Nydia Velázquez of New York
  16. Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia
  17. Rep. Matt Cartwright of Pennsylvania
  18. Rep. Marilyn Strickland of Washington
  19. Rep. Kathleen Rice of New York
  20. Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Arizona
  21. Rep. Nikema Williams of Georgia
  22. Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas
  23. Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York
  24. Rep. Jahana Hayes of Connecticut
  25. Rep. Dwight Evans of Pennsylvania
  26. Rep. Donald McEachin of Virginia
  27. Rep. Albio Sires of New Jersey
  28. Rep. André Carson of Indiana
  29. Rep. Judy Chu of California
  30. Rep. Jacob Auchincloss of Massachusetts
  31. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier of California
  32. Rep. John Larson of Connecticut
  33. Rep. David Trone of Maryland
  34. Rep. Susan Wild of Pennsylvania
  35. Rep. Juan Vargas of California
  36. Rep. Robin Kelly of Illinois
  37. Rep. Frederica Wilson of Florida
  38. Rep. Bill Pascrell of New Jersey
  39. Rep. Alan Lowenthal of California
  40. Rep. Ann Kuster of New Hampshire
  41. Rep. Jim Cooper of Tennessee
  42. Rep. Jerry McNerney of California
  43. Rep. Adriano Espaillat of New York
  44. Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada
  45. Rep. Yvette Clarke of New York
  46. Rep. Ted Deutch of Florida
  47. Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona
  48. Rep. Earl Blumenauer of Oregon
  49. Rep. Donald Payne Jr. of New Jersey
  50. Rep. Brendan Boyle of Pennsylvania

Lawmakers calling for her censure

Some lawmakers are urging for Greene’s censure. Censuring a member of the House represents the chamber’s deep disapproval of a member’s misconduct and is imposed with a simple majority vote. Democrats maintain a slight majority in the House.

Democrats

  1. Rep. Nikema Williams of Georgia
  2. Rep. Sara Jacobs of California

