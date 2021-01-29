These are the lawmakers calling for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s expulsion, censure or other punishment

National Politics

A number of Democratic House members are calling for Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to be removed from Congress, censured or face other punishment since a number of inflammatory past comments have come to light.

CNN reported that the freshman congresswoman from Georgia repeatedly indicated support for executing prominent Democratic politicians in 2018 and 2019, according to a CNN KFile review of hundreds of posts and comments from her Facebook page. In the days after CNN’s reporting, other past comments and actions from recent years resurfaced, including a confrontation with Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg, and another post agreeing with people who said the Parkland shooting was a “false flag” operation.

Greene has also deleted videos she posted on Facebook Live where she said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “guilty of treason” and that she will “suffer death or she’ll be in prison” for her “treason.”

Lawmakers calling for Greene’s expulsion from Congress

As of Friday evening, at least 50 House lawmakers have signed onto a resolution to be introduced by Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gomez calling for Greene’s expulsion from Congress.

Under the Constitution, the House of Representatives has the power to expel any member with a two-thirds vote, but it’s unlikely Greene will be forced to give up her seat. Republicans control just under half the seats in the chamber, and GOP leadership has not shown any steps so far toward reprimanding Greene for her comments or previous posts.

Democrats

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan Rep. Maxine Waters of California Rep. Ro Khanna of California Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio Rep. Darren Soto of Florida Rep. Barbara Lee of California Rep. Ritchie Torres of New York Rep. Nydia Velázquez of New York Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia Rep. Matt Cartwright of Pennsylvania Rep. Marilyn Strickland of Washington Rep. Kathleen Rice of New York Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Arizona Rep. Nikema Williams of Georgia Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York Rep. Jahana Hayes of Connecticut Rep. Dwight Evans of Pennsylvania Rep. Donald McEachin of Virginia Rep. Albio Sires of New Jersey Rep. André Carson of Indiana Rep. Judy Chu of California Rep. Jacob Auchincloss of Massachusetts Rep. Mark DeSaulnier of California Rep. John Larson of Connecticut Rep. David Trone of Maryland Rep. Susan Wild of Pennsylvania Rep. Juan Vargas of California Rep. Robin Kelly of Illinois Rep. Frederica Wilson of Florida Rep. Bill Pascrell of New Jersey Rep. Alan Lowenthal of California Rep. Ann Kuster of New Hampshire Rep. Jim Cooper of Tennessee Rep. Jerry McNerney of California Rep. Adriano Espaillat of New York Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada Rep. Yvette Clarke of New York Rep. Ted Deutch of Florida Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona Rep. Earl Blumenauer of Oregon Rep. Donald Payne Jr. of New Jersey Rep. Brendan Boyle of Pennsylvania

Lawmakers calling for her censure

Some lawmakers are urging for Greene’s censure. Censuring a member of the House represents the chamber’s deep disapproval of a member’s misconduct and is imposed with a simple majority vote. Democrats maintain a slight majority in the House.

Democrats