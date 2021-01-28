Man arrested with gun and 20 rounds of ammunition near US Capitol

National Politics

US Capitol Police on Wednesday arrested a West Virginia man who was armed with a handgun and 20 rounds of ammunition outside the American Veterans Disabled for Life Memorial, which is near the US Capitol, a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department said.

A Capitol Police officer made contact with the unidentified man when he was seen parked in the middle of the intersection near the US Capitol, according to a police report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

He was taken into custody for having a black .9mm Sig Sauer handgun and the ammunition, the report said.

The arrest comes weeks after hundreds of rioters stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to stop the Senate’s confirmation of President Joe Biden. Five people, including a police officer were killed. Security was tightened throughout DC after the January 6 insurrection and continued through last week’s presidential inauguration.

Attorney information and other additional details were not immediately available.

This story is breaking and will be updated.