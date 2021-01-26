Biden speaks with Putin for first time as president

National Politics

President Joe Biden held his first call Tuesday with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, according to the White House.

Press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden spoke to Putin midday with the intention of discussing the New START treaty, Ukraine, the Solarwinds cyber hack, Afghanistan and the poisoning of Alexei Navalny.

It’s the first time the two men have spoken since Biden assumed office last week. Putin was one of the last world leaders to congratulate him upon winning the presidency.

This story is breaking and will be updated.