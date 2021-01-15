Biden taps David Cohen to be CIA deputy director

National Politics

President-elect Joseph Biden will announce Friday the appointment of David Cohen to the role of deputy director of the CIA, according to a transition official. President-elect Joseph Biden will announce Friday the appointment of David Cohen to the role of deputy director of the CIA, according to a transition official.President-elect Joseph Biden will announce Friday the appointment of David Cohen to the role of deputy director of the CIA, according to a transition official.

Cohen served as the deputy director for the CIA from 2015 to 2017 in the Obama administration.

Earlier this week, Biden tapped veteran American diplomat William Burns to be the agency’s director.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.