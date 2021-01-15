Skip to Content
Biden taps David Cohen to be CIA deputy director

David Cohen, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence at the U.S. Treasury, speaks during an interview in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, March 18, 2014. Virtual currencies will benefit from government oversight that lends credibility to the market, according to the U.S. Treasury Department's top official targeting money laundering. Photographer: Scott Eells/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President-elect Joseph Biden will announce Friday the appointment of David Cohen to the role of deputy director of the CIA, according to a transition official.

Cohen served as the deputy director for the CIA from 2015 to 2017 in the Obama administration.

Earlier this week, Biden tapped veteran American diplomat William Burns to be the agency’s director.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

