House Democrats would impeach Trump for ‘incitement of insurrection’ for his role in riots at U.S. Capitol

National Politics

(KION AND CNN)-- House Democrats are formally unveiling their resolution to impeach President Donald Trump on Monday. They will charge him with "incitement of insurrection" for his role in last week's riots at the US Capitol.

The single impeachment article, which will be introduced at 8 a.m. PST when the House gavels in Monday, points to Trump's repeated false claims that he won the election and his speech to the crowd on January 6 before pro-Trump rioters breached the Capitol. It also cited Trump's call with the Georgia Republican secretary of state where the President urged him to "find" enough votes for Trump to win the state.

"In all this, President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government," the resolution says. "He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States."

The impeachment resolution is Democrats' first step toward holding an impeachment vote this week to make Trump the first president in history to be impeached for a second time.

Democrats are calling on Pence to respond within 24 hours, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. If that does not happen, Democrats will bring their impeachment resolution to the floor. Timing of an impeachment vote is not officially set, but the expectation is it would happen on Wednesday.