Members of Congress to get increased security while traveling through airports

National Politics

Members of Congress will be getting increased security while traveling through airports in the aftermath of the attack on the US Capitol Wednesday and as several senators have been harassed at airports, according to a notice sent to lawmakers Saturday.

The US Capitol Police and Sergeant at Arms’ office said they will coordinate with other law enforcement agencies, including the US Marshals Service to ensure their safety.

Additionally, through the Inauguration on January 20, agents from the Capitol Police will be stationed at the three major airports in the Washington, DC area: Reagan National Airport (DCA), Baltimore-Washington International Airport (BWI) and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD).

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a close ally of President Donald Trump who was critical of the President this week, was confronted and screamed at by Trump supporters at Reagan National Airport, according to videos posted on social media Friday.

“You traitor,” a woman screams at the senator in one video, as he walks through one of the terminals at the Washington, DC, area airport. “Lindsey Graham,​ you are a traitor to the country.”

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney was also harassed by pro-Trump supporters on a flight from Salt Lake City to Washington, DC, ahead of Wednesday’s protests.

CNN has reached out to the US Capitol Police for comment.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.