These are the members calling for impeachment or the 25th Amendment to be invoked

The vast majority of Democratic lawmakers are calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office either through impeachment or the 25th Amendment to the Constitution after his violent supporters breached the Capitol on Wednesday.

A notable few have stayed mum, including President-elect Biden’s nominees who still hold their seats in Congress for the time being, and a couple other moderates who have floated censure as an alternative route.

Here’s a look at the members who have come out in support of impeaching the President:

HOUSE

Republicans

Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois

Democrats

Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island Rep. Ted Lieu of California Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia Rep. Ted Deutch of Florida Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon of Pennsylvania Rep. Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania Rep. Sylvia Garcia of Texas Rep. Mondaire Jones of New York Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri Rep. Mike Thompson of California Rep. Earl Blumenauer of Oregon Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts Rep. John Garamendi of California Rep. Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York Rep. Stephanie Murphy of Florida Rep. Eric Swalwell of California Rep. Jackie Speier of California Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada Rep. Brad Schneider of Illinois Rep. Katie Porter of California Rep. Jared Huffman of California Rep. Chris Pappas of New Hampshire Rep. Betty McCollum of Minnesota Rep. Jimmy Gomez of California Rep. Mark Takano of California Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania Rep. Grace Meng of New York Rep. Tom Malinowski of New Jersey Rep. Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia Rep. Bill Foster of Illinois Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina Rep. Gregory Meeks of New York Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado Rep. Antonio Delgado of New York Rep. Vicente Gonzalez of Texas Rep. Marcy Kaptur of Ohio Rep. Brenda Lawrence of Michigan Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas Rep. Tony Cardenas of California Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick of Arizona Rep. Kweisi Mfume of Maryland Rep. Salud Carbajal of California Rep. Joe Courtney of Connecticut Rep. Mike Quigley of Illinois Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton of District of Columbia Rep. David Price of North Carolina Rep. Jim Cooper of Tennessee Rep. Alcee Hastings of Florida Rep. Karen Bass of California Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio Rep. Dwight Evans of Pennsylvania Rep. Ed Perlmutter of Colorado Rep. Al Green of Texas Rep. Charlie Crist of Florida Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York Rep. Alma Adams of North Carolina Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware Rep. Donald Payne of New Jersey Rep. Marie Newman of Illinois Rep. Bobby Rush of Illinois Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Illinois Rep. Frederica Wilson of Florida Rep. Adriano Espaillat of New York Rep. Jahana Hayes of Connecticut Rep. Nydia Velazquez of New York Rep. Yvette Clarke of New York Rep. Mark DeSaulnier of California Rep. Ritchie Torres of New York Rep. Steven Horsford of Nevada Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia Rep. Anna Eshoo of California Rep. Val Demings of Florida Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas Rep. Barbara Lee of California Rep. Suzan Delbene of Washington Rep. Bill Keating of Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts Rep. Terri Sewell of Alabama Rep. Tom O’Halleran of Arizona Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Arizona Rep. Lori Trahan of Florida Rep. Greg Stanton of Arizona Rep. Doris Matsui of California Rep. Ami Bera of California Rep. Jerry McNerney of California Rep. Ro Khanna of California Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California Rep. Jimmy Panetta of California Rep. Ruben Gallego of California Rep. Julia Brownley of California Rep. Judy Chu of California Rep. Brad Sherman of California Rep. Pete Aguilar of California Rep. Grace Napolitano of California Rep. Norma Torres of California Rep. Linda Sánchez of California Rep. Nanette Barragán of California Rep. Lou Correa of California Rep. Alan Lowenthal of California Rep. Mike Levin of California Rep. Scott Peters of California Rep. Sara Jacobs of California Rep. Diana DeGette of Colorado Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado Rep. John Larson of Connecticut Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut Rep. Darren Soto of Florida Rep. Kathy Castor of Florida Rep. Lois Frankel of Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida Rep. Nikema Williams of Georgia Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux of Georgia Rep. David Scott of Georgia Rep. Ed Case of Hawaii Rep. Kai Kahele of Hawaii Rep. Robin Kelly of Illinois Rep. Jesus “Chuy” García of Illinois Rep. Sean Casten of Illinois Rep. Danny Davis of Illinois Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois Rep. Lauren Underwood of Illinois Rep. André Carson of Indiana Rep. Cindy Axne of Iowa Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas Rep. John Yarmuth of Kentucky Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger of Maryland Rep. John Sarbanes of Maryland Rep. Anthony Brown of Maryland Rep. David Trone of Maryland Rep. Richard Neal of Massachusetts Rep. Dan Kildee of Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan Rep Andy Levin of Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan Rep. Haley Stevens of Michigan Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri Rep. Susie Lee of Nevada Rep. Ann McLane Kuster of New Hampshire Rep. Donald Norcross of New Jersey Rep. Andy Kim of New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey Rep. Frank Pallone of New Jersey Rep. Albio SIres of New Jersey Rep. Bill Pascrell of New Jersey Rep. Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández of New Mexico Rep. Tom Suozzi of New York Rep. Kathleen Rice of New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of New York Rep. Paul Tonko of New York Rep. Joe Morelle of New York Rep. Brian Higgins New York Rep. David Price of North Carolina Rep. Kathy Manning of North Carolina Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio Rep. Suzanne Bonamici of Oregon Rep. Peter DeFazio of Oregon Rep. Brendan Boyle of Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Doyle of Pennsylvania Rep. Jim Langevin of Rhode Island Rep. Lizzie Pannill Fletcher of Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas Rep. Marc Veasey of Texas Rep. Filemon Vela of Texas Rep. Peter Welch of Vermont Rep. Elaine Luria of Virginia Rep. Bobby Scott of Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin of Virginia Rep. Abigail Spangenberger of Virginia Rep. Jennifer Wexton of Virginia Rep. Rick Larsen of Washington Rep. Derek Kilmer of Washington Rep. Kim Schrier of Washington Rep. Adam Smith of Washington Rep. Marilyn Strickland of Washington Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin Rep. Gwen Moore of Wisconsin

SENATE

Republicans

None.

Democrats or independents who caucus with the Democrats

Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York Sen. Pat Murray of Washington Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island Sen. Alex Padilla of California Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey Sen. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York Sen. Angus King of Maine Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California Sen. John Hickenlooper of Colorado

