Trump’s Education Secretary Betsy DeVos submits resignation

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has submitted her resignation, making her the second Cabinet member to resign over President Donald Trump’s response to the mob breaching the US Capitol on Wednesday, according to an official.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao also resigned after taking “time to absorb” the insurrection on Capitol Hill and the President’s response to it.

“Today, there was a lot of soul-searching and discussion,” a senior administration official said. “It was obviously the right thing to do.”

Chao discussed the matter with her staff and her husband, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, before deciding by around 11 a.m. Thursday that she would resign, effective Monday.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.